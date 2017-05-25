X

Bus With 35 Students Falls into Gorge in J&K, Many Feared Dead

News18.com

Updated: May 25, 2017, 5:29 PM IST
Bus With 35 Students Falls into Gorge in J&K, Many Feared Dead
Casualties are feared though not much is known at this time.

New Delhi: A bus carrying 35 school students has fallen in a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Casualties are feared though not much is known at this time.

According to reports, the students from a private school in Rajouri's Manjakote were travelling in the bus that fell into a gorge near Poonch's Mughal Road.​

First Published: May 25, 2017, 5:02 PM IST
