Business Partner Kills Property Dealer Month After Wiping Out His Family

New Delhi: A 45-year-old property dealer was shot dead by his business partner over a financial dispute in outer Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused had also confessed to killing the victim’s family of five last month.

Police said the victim, identified as Munnawar Hassan, was released on parole last week as his wife and four children had been missing since April 20.

Hassan, who was behind bars in a rape case, went to the police station on Friday to lodge a missing person’s complaint with business partner Bunty, unaware that the latter had murdered his family.

Police said that on Saturday Bunty went to the victim’s house where the two entered into a heated argument and Bunty allegedly shot Hassan dead. He called the police and told them that someone had been injured. He then locked the door and fled the spot.

Bunty was arrested on Sunday after technical surveillance, police said. They said he confessed during interrogation and revealed that he had killed Hassan’s family too.

He claimed to have lent Hassan Rs 20 lakh which the latter had allegedly refused to return.

A police team has taken Bunty to Meerut and adjoining areas to recover the bodies of Hassan’s family members.

Hassan had been associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party and had contested elections on a BSP ticket from Badli Vidhan Sabha constituency.