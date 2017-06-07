Businessman, Along With Wife and Son, Shot Dead in UP's Sitapur

New Delhi: A food grain trader Suneel Jaiswal, along with his wife and son, was shot dead last night in an apparent robbery attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur town.

The incident took place in Civil Lines locality of the city.

Acording to reports it is alleged that the police reached the spot an hour after the incident took place. The killers are on the run.

Superintendent of Police Mrigendra Singh said the incident appeared to be that of loot. The culprits attacked Suneel at his home and shot him along with his wife and son.

All three died on the spot, the SP said. He said the crime branch is investigating the matter and CCTV footage of the incident could help in nabbing the culprits.

The trader association of the district has given a call for a strike to protest the incident and arrest of those involved in the killing.

Adityanath, who became the chief minister two months ago, has been under attack over the increasing number of crimes.

Earlier, the CM said: “Efforts are being made to restore law and order and bring out the state from the jungle raj, mafia and goonda raj."

Adityanath has also blamed “conspiracies” for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.