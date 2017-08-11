Buxar DM Texted Friends Before Jumping in Front of Train

): Buxar district magistrate Mukesh Pandey, who committed suicide by jumping on the railway tracks in Ghaziabad on Thursday, had informed his friends about his intent before taking the extreme step.His body was found near railway tracks, about 1km from the Ghaziabad railway station. Police said a suicide note was recovered from the spot. The incident was reported around 8.30 pm on Thursday.During the investigation, it was found that the 2012 batch IAS officer came to Delhi and checked into room number 742 of Hotel Leela Palace around noon. He left the hotel around 4.30 pm and took an Ola cab for Janakpuri District Centre with an intent to commit suicide there and then proceeded to Ghaziabad.In the meantime, he texted his family and friends about his intention to commit suicide and apologised and mentioned that his suicide note was kept in a bag in room 742 of Leela Palace."I am committing suicide in district centre area of Janakpuri in west Delhi...by jumping off the 10th floor of the building. I am fed up with life and my belief on human existence has gone, my suicide note is kept in a Nike bag in room 742 of a five-star (name withheld) hotel in Delhi. I am sorry, I love you all! Please forgive me," said the note, according to Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh. Singh said it was not immediately known that at what time or how Pandey committed suicide.According to DCP West Delhi District, Vijay Kumar, the police was informed about his intention around 6.30 pm through his friends and batchmates in Delhi."Through his friends and batchmates we got to know that IAS Mukesh Pandey may commit suicide at District Mall. A police team was rushed to the spot but nothing was found. The team checked the CCTV footages and it was found that he was going out of Westin Mall around 5.55 pm. Further CCTV footages showed him moving towards the metro station. Around 9 pm, we were informed that his body was found at the railways track in Ghaziabad," said DCP west.Two hours after that, his sister-in-law who stays in Delhi went to the hotel and found the suicide note.