By-election Results LIVE: AAP Wins in Bawana, TDP in Nandyal, BJP Grabs Both Seats in Goa

Aug 28, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)

Bawana By-Election: AAP has extended its lead over Congress by 19129 votes. Current tally: AAP - 45688, Congress- 26559, BJP- 25099 in 20th round. Still 8 rounds of counting to go. The Congress is hoping for a victory in the bypoll to open its account in the Delhi Assembly. BJP candidate Ved Prakash was placed third with 25099 votes. So far, 1073 votes have been counted under the "none of the above" category.

Bawana is one of the largest constituencies in Delhi in terms of number of voters (2.94 lakh). The by-poll, which was held on August 23, saw a meagre turnout of 45 per cent. A total of eight candidates are in the fray.