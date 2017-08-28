GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
By-election Results LIVE: AAP Wins in Bawana, TDP in Nandyal, BJP Grabs Both Seats in Goa

News18.com | August 28, 2017, 1:40 PM IST
BY-POLL RESULTS

Bawana (Delhi)

AAPBJPCONG
WonLostLost

Nandyal (AP)

TDPYSRCCONG
WonLostLost

Panaji (Goa)

BJPCONGGSM
WonLostLost

Valpoi (Goa)

BJPCONGIND
WonLostLost

Event Highlights

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar won the by-election from Panaji seat on Wednesday while the BJP also managed to win the Valpoi seat in Goa. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate won in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was victorious in Delhi’s Bawana.

Stay tuned for live updates:




Aug 28, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)

Nandyal By-Election: TDP candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy wins Nandyal Assembly seat in AP, defeating his YSR Congress rival by over 27,000 votes. 

Aug 28, 2017 1:30 pm (IST)

Nandyal By-Election: Just 1 more round of counting to go and TDP Brahmananda Reddy has emerged as a clear winner. After the 18th round of counting, TDP is the leader with 96155 votes, YSR second with 69056. 

Aug 28, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)

Bawana By-Election: AAP’s Ram Chander wins with a margin of 24052 votes. Final tally: AAP - 59886, BJP - 35834, Congress - 31919

Aug 28, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)

Bawana By-Election: Just 1 more round of counting to go and AAP has emerged as a clear winner in Bawana bypoll in Delhi. After the 26th round of counting, AAP is the leader with 58209 votes, BJP second with 34501 votes and Congress third with 31881. 

Aug 28, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

Bawana By-Election: AAP's Ram Chander at 58209, projected to win Delhi's Bawana By-Election. BJP's Ved Parkash at is at 34,501; Congress's Surender Kumar at 30,758 after 26 rounds of counting. BJP has pushed Congress to the third position and bagged the second spot.

Aug 28, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

Panaji By-Election: The BJP on Monday won both the Panaji and Valpoi assembly seats in Goa in the latest round of by-polls. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar won with a margin of 4,803 votes. Parrikar, who won the Panaji seat for the sixth time, polled 9,862 votes beating his nearest rival Congress' Girish Chodankar, who netted 5,059 votes. Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch came a distant third with 220 votes. "I was expecting to win," Parrikar told reporters after the victory.

Aug 28, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)

Nandyal By-Election: TDP Brahmananda Reddy marches ahead with 75843, YSR Congress has 51870 votes after 14 rounds of counting. 

Aug 28, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)

Bawana By-Election: In round 22 of counting, AAP extends lead by 20130 votes over BJP. Congress is in third position with 27596 votes. Current tally: AAP- 48366, 28236, 28236. 

Aug 28, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

Nandyal By-Election: TDP's Brahmananda Reddy leading by over 20,000 votes after 11 rounds of counting. 7 more rounds to go. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s Silpa Mohan Reddy is trailing with 39091 votes. TDP workers celebrate as the party candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy leads. 

Aug 28, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)

Bawana By-Election: AAP has extended its lead over Congress by 19129 votes. Current tally: AAP - 45688, Congress- 26559, BJP- 25099 in 20th round. Still 8 rounds of counting to go. The Congress is hoping for a victory in the bypoll to open its account in the Delhi Assembly. BJP candidate Ved Prakash was placed third with 25099 votes. So far, 1073 votes have been counted under the "none of the above" category.

Bawana is one of the largest constituencies in Delhi in terms of number of voters (2.94 lakh). The by-poll, which was held on August 23, saw a meagre turnout of 45 per cent. A total of eight candidates are in the fray. 

Aug 28, 2017 11:43 am (IST)

Bawana By-Election: AAP candidate Ram Chander has taken a decisive lead over Congress's Surender Kumar by 15,215 votes after the 18th round of counting of votes. The AAP candidate had polled 40,402 votes and Kumar had bagged 25,187. BJP candidate Ved Prakash is in third position with 22,750 votes. So far, 963 votes have been counted under the "none of the above" category. 

Aug 28, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Vishwajit Rane for winning bypolls in Goa. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Congrats to @manoharparrikar & @visrane for the impressive wins in Panaji & Valpoi respectively. I thank the people of Goa for their support.”

Aug 28, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

Nandyal By-election: After eight rounds of counting, TDP has taken a lead of 17292 votes. Current tally: TDP - 46175; YSR- 28883.

Aug 28, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

Bawana By-Election: AAP's Ram Chander is leading by 10917 votes while Congress's Surender Kumar is trailing with 23736  in 16th round of counting.

Aug 28, 2017 11:02 am (IST)

Bawana By-Election: The fight for the Bawana seat is really heating up. In a contest, too close to call, both the AAP and Congress have exchanged the leads. AAP's Ram Chander takes a lead of 4,711 votes over Congress's Surender Kumar in 14th round of counting.

Aug 28, 2017 11:00 am (IST)

Valpoi By-Election: BJP candidate and health minister Vishwajit Rane retained his Valpoi seat by defeating his nearest rival Roy Naik of the Congress by 10,066 votes. Rane had resigned as MLA after leaving the Congress. With today's results, the BJP's strength in the House rises to 14. The Congress has 16 MLAs, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) three each, NCP one, while three are independent. The BJP-led coalition comprises GFP, MGP and the three independents.

Aug 28, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

Nandyal by-election: The ruling Telugu Desam Party candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy has established a lead of over 13,000 votes after five rounds of counting for Nandyal Assembly by-election in Andhra Pradesh. As the counting began this morning, Reddy established a lead against his main rival Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress right from the first round. The TDP fielded Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, his nephew, in the by- election. 

Aug 28, 2017 10:46 am (IST)
 

Bawana By-election: Congress, AAP Neck-And-Neck after 11 round of counting; BJP Slips to Third Position. Congress has received 20914, AAP has received 20785

Aug 28, 2017 10:33 am (IST)

Bawana By-election: After 10th round of counting Congress takes the leads again with 19387, AAP is trailing with 19095

Aug 28, 2017 10:26 am (IST)

Nandyal By-election: TDP's Brahmananda Reddy leading with 30719 votes after five rounds of counting, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s Silpa Mohan Reddy is trailing with 17654. 

Aug 28, 2017 10:23 am (IST)

Bawana By-election: AAP’s candidate Ram Chander is maintaining his lead with 17785 after 9 rounds of counting.

Aug 28, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

Parrikar wins Panaji Assembly by-election

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today won the Panaji Assembly by-election, defeating his nearest rival, Girish Chodankar of the Congress, by 4,803 votes. Parrikar polled 9,862 votes against 5,059 by Chodankar. Goa Suraksha Manch president Anand Shirodkar polled only 220 votes, while 301 people pressed `None of The Above (NOTA) button. 

Aug 28, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Bawana By-Election: AAP has made a comeback in 8th round and is now leading with 17785 while Congress is trailing behind with 17503 votes 

Aug 28, 2017 10:04 am (IST)

Valpoi By-election: BJP's candidate and Goa Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane wins by a margin of 9297 votes. 

Aug 28, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

Nandyal By-Election: According to recent updates, TDP’s Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy is leading with 17697 votes, while YSRCP is at 11624 votes after 3rd round of counting.

Aug 28, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wins Panaji by election with 9862. "I will resign from Rajya Sabha next week," says Goa CM Manohar Parrikar after winning Panaji by-poll. “Thanks for this support. Connect with people and performance is the reason of my win.”

Aug 28, 2017 9:42 am (IST)

Valpoi By-Election: BJP candidate and Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane was leading in the first round of counting for by-election to Valpoi constituency as the counting began on Monday. Rane is pitted against Congress' Roy Naik. The polling was held on August 23. After the first round, Rane had polled 5,395 votes while Naik had got 1,576. Independent candidate Rohidas Gaonkar had polled 109 votes. The by-election became necessary after Rane resigned as a Congress legislator to join the ruling BJP.

Aug 28, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

Bawana By-Election: Congress’ Surender Kumar is leading with 11097 votes after 5th round of counting. Ved Parkash of Bharatiya Janata Party is in second position with 9745       

Aug 28, 2017 9:29 am (IST)

Nandyal By-Election: Telugu Desam Party leading by a margin of 2832 votes in the second round of counting. YSR Congress second. 17 rounds left.

Aug 28, 2017 9:29 am (IST)
 

Goa By-Election: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wins Panaji by-election with a margin of over 4803 votes.

