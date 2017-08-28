By-election Results LIVE: AAP Wins in Bawana, TDP in Nandyal, BJP Grabs Both Seats in Goa

BY-POLL RESULTS
Bawana (Delhi)
|AAP
|BJP
|CONG
|Won
|Lost
|Lost
Nandyal (AP)
|TDP
|YSRC
|CONG
|Won
|Lost
|Lost
Panaji (Goa)
|BJP
|CONG
|GSM
|Won
|Lost
|Lost
Valpoi (Goa)
|BJP
|CONG
|IND
|Won
|Lost
|Lost
Event Highlights
- TDP wins Nandyal
- TDP heading towards victory
- AAP wins Bawana
- PM Modi Congratulates Parrikar and Rane
- AAP takes decisive lead in Bawana
- TDP's Brahmananda Reddy leading
- Cong, AAP Neck-And-Neck
- Congress takes lead in Bawana
- AAP continues to lead in Bawana
- AAP makes comeback in Bawana
- Rane wins Valpoi
- Parrikar on winning Panaji By-Election
- Parrikar wins Panaji
Stay tuned for live updates:
Panaji By-Election: The BJP on Monday won both the Panaji and Valpoi assembly seats in Goa in the latest round of by-polls. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar won with a margin of 4,803 votes. Parrikar, who won the Panaji seat for the sixth time, polled 9,862 votes beating his nearest rival Congress' Girish Chodankar, who netted 5,059 votes. Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch came a distant third with 220 votes. "I was expecting to win," Parrikar told reporters after the victory.
Bawana By-Election: AAP has extended its lead over Congress by 19129 votes. Current tally: AAP - 45688, Congress- 26559, BJP- 25099 in 20th round. Still 8 rounds of counting to go. The Congress is hoping for a victory in the bypoll to open its account in the Delhi Assembly. BJP candidate Ved Prakash was placed third with 25099 votes. So far, 1073 votes have been counted under the "none of the above" category.
Bawana is one of the largest constituencies in Delhi in terms of number of voters (2.94 lakh). The by-poll, which was held on August 23, saw a meagre turnout of 45 per cent. A total of eight candidates are in the fray.
Bawana By-Election: AAP candidate Ram Chander has taken a decisive lead over Congress's Surender Kumar by 15,215 votes after the 18th round of counting of votes. The AAP candidate had polled 40,402 votes and Kumar had bagged 25,187. BJP candidate Ved Prakash is in third position with 22,750 votes. So far, 963 votes have been counted under the "none of the above" category.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Vishwajit Rane for winning bypolls in Goa. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Congrats to @manoharparrikar & @visrane for the impressive wins in Panaji & Valpoi respectively. I thank the people of Goa for their support.”
Congrats to @manoharparrikar & @visrane for the impressive wins in Panaji & Valpoi respectively. I thank the people of Goa for their support— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017
Valpoi By-Election: BJP candidate and health minister Vishwajit Rane retained his Valpoi seat by defeating his nearest rival Roy Naik of the Congress by 10,066 votes. Rane had resigned as MLA after leaving the Congress. With today's results, the BJP's strength in the House rises to 14. The Congress has 16 MLAs, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) three each, NCP one, while three are independent. The BJP-led coalition comprises GFP, MGP and the three independents.
Nandyal by-election: The ruling Telugu Desam Party candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy has established a lead of over 13,000 votes after five rounds of counting for Nandyal Assembly by-election in Andhra Pradesh. As the counting began this morning, Reddy established a lead against his main rival Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress right from the first round. The TDP fielded Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, his nephew, in the by- election.
Parrikar wins Panaji Assembly by-election
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today won the Panaji Assembly by-election, defeating his nearest rival, Girish Chodankar of the Congress, by 4,803 votes. Parrikar polled 9,862 votes against 5,059 by Chodankar. Goa Suraksha Manch president Anand Shirodkar polled only 220 votes, while 301 people pressed `None of The Above (NOTA) button.
Valpoi By-Election: BJP candidate and Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane was leading in the first round of counting for by-election to Valpoi constituency as the counting began on Monday. Rane is pitted against Congress' Roy Naik. The polling was held on August 23. After the first round, Rane had polled 5,395 votes while Naik had got 1,576. Independent candidate Rohidas Gaonkar had polled 109 votes. The by-election became necessary after Rane resigned as a Congress legislator to join the ruling BJP.
Nandyal By-Election: Telugu Desam Party leading by a margin of 2832 votes in the second round of counting. YSR Congress second. 17 rounds left.
#Nandyal By poll counting underway: Telugu Desam Party leading by a margin of 2832 votes in the second round #Andhra pic.twitter.com/AJOe617qX3— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017
