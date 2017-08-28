By-election Results LIVE: Parrikar Wins in Goa, Congress Ahead in Bawana

Aug 28, 2017 8:56 am (IST)

Bawana By-Election: According to Reports, Congress is leading after two rounds of counting. Congress candidate Surender Kumar leading with 3796 votes after 2nd round, AAP 3451, BJP 3154 so far.

Nandyal By-Election: Telugu Desam Party is leading with 5474 votes in first round, YSR Congress Party gets 4179 votes.

Valpoi By-Election: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane of the BJP is leading by 3000 votes after the first round of counting.

Panaji By-Election: Panaji By-Election: Goa Chief Manohar Parrikar leading with 4290 votes in the first round, Congress's Girish Raya Chodankar gets 2252