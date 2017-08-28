By-election Results LIVE: Parrikar Wins in Goa, Congress Ahead in Bawana

BY-POLL RESULTS
Bawana (Delhi)
|AAP
|BJP
|CONG
|Leading
|Trailing
|Trailing
Nandyal (AP)
|TDP
|YSRC
|CONG
|Leading
|Trailing
|Trailing
Panaji (Goa)
|BJP
|CONG
|GSM
|Won
|Lost
|Lost
Valpoi (Goa)
|BJP
|CONG
|IND
|Won
|Lost
|Lost
Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
Valpoi By-Election: BJP candidate and Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane was leading in the first round of counting for by-election to Valpoi constituency as the counting began on Monday. Rane is pitted against Congress' Roy Naik. The polling was held on August 23. After the first round, Rane had polled 5,395 votes while Naik had got 1,576. Independent candidate Rohidas Gaonkar had polled 109 votes. The by-election became necessary after Rane resigned as a Congress legislator to join the ruling BJP.
Nandyal By-Election: Telugu Desam Party leading by a margin of 2832 votes in the second round of counting. YSR Congress second. 17 rounds left.
#Nandyal By poll counting underway: Telugu Desam Party leading by a margin of 2832 votes in the second round #Andhra pic.twitter.com/AJOe617qX3— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017
Bawana By-Election: After second round of Counting
Congress 35.69%
AAP. 32.45%
BJP. 29.66%
After second round— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) August 28, 2017
Congress 35.69%
AAP. 32.45%
BJP. 29.66% pic.twitter.com/ZeL30vDScf
Bawana By-Election: According to Reports, Congress is leading after two rounds of counting. Congress candidate Surender Kumar leading with 3796 votes after 2nd round, AAP 3451, BJP 3154 so far.
Nandyal By-Election: Telugu Desam Party is leading with 5474 votes in first round, YSR Congress Party gets 4179 votes.
Valpoi By-Election: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane of the BJP is leading by 3000 votes after the first round of counting.
Panaji By-Election: Panaji By-Election: Goa Chief Manohar Parrikar leading with 4290 votes in the first round, Congress's Girish Raya Chodankar gets 2252
Nandyal By-Election: In the politically heated campaign, Jagan Mohan Reddy urged people to give a big mandate to the party and take revenge on Naidu for not fulfilling his promises. He called the election a war between the "right" and the "wrong". TDP on the other hand, had promised many development schemes, if they win. With several controversial statements during campaign, Nandyal managed to trend on national news. An FIR was also registered against Reddy after the Election Commission found him guilty of violating the Model Code of Conduct. During an election rally, Jagan had made an objectionable statement saying, "If Chandrababu Naidu is shot in middle of road for his misdeeds it’s nothing wrong”.
CLICK TO READ | Nandyal By-Election Result to Set Stage for 2019 Assembly Battle in Andhra
Stakes are too high for both parties here, which is why Nandyal saw high-pitched campaigns of both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and YRS Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Future of a BJP-TDP alliance will be decided
Nandyal By-Election: The critical by-poll results could either be a booster for the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government, or give Jagan Reddy a much needed rise in Andhra Pradesh politics. The result will also have bearings on the future of a BJP-TDP alliance in the state. Stakes are too high for both the parties here and that is why Nandyal saw high-pitched campaigns of both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and YRS Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
CLICK TO READ | Why Today's Bawana Bypoll is a Test for Kejriwal 2.0
With Arvind Kejriwal’s relentless outreach in Bawana, the AAP hopes to recapture the vacant seat.
Kejriwal in Bawana
Bawana By-Election: Over the last two months, the residents of Bawana have had multiple visits from the Delhi Chief Minister. In July, images and videos of Kejriwal in Bawana flooded AAP’s social media circles. One video showed Kejriwal admiring the prowess of local wrestlers in Bawana. Another showed him taking a walk through the water-logged streets to meet residents. “I promise you this — we will start constructing this road in a month. Within two months, you will have a paved road ready,” he is seen telling locals, as partymen chant ‘Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad’
Bawana bye-election result will decide the fate of candidates of the three major political parties -- the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress, all of whom have exuded confidence about winning the Assembly seat reserved for the SC category. Eight candidates are in the fray but essentially the AAP, the BJP and the Congress are locked in a triangular contest. On August 23, polling for the bye-election for Bawana constituency, one of the largest in Delhi in terms of number of electors, saw 45 per cent voter turnout, much lower than during the 2015 Assembly elections which had recorded 61.83 polling. In the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the AAP has 65 MLAs, the BJP four whole Congress is hoping to open its account in the House by winning this seat.
Nandyal By-Election: The police enforced section 144 of the Cr PC in the town during the counting in a bid to avoid any untoward incident. The police do not want to take any chance in the backdrop of the latest clash between the TDP and YSRCP groups. Superintendent of Police Gopinath Jetti said 5 striking forces, 3 special striking forces, 12 mobile parties, 21 pickets, one paramilitary CRPF company and 4 APSP platoons deployed in the town. S Satya Narayana District Collector, Returning officer V Prasanna Venkatesh and Superintendent of Police Gopinath Jetti inspected the arrangements. The Collector said during counting of votes no one would be allowed inside the premises. He said that 20 counting officers, 20 assistant counting officers and 20 micro observers will be attached to conduct the counting event.
Nandyal By-Election: The Nandyal constituency of Andhra Pradesh witnessed the most intriguing battle between the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the main opposition YSR Congress party. The results are being seen as a referendum on the TDP rule. With record voting percentage of 79.13, analysts believe fortunes can turn any side. In Delhi, the by-election will decide the fate of candidates of the three major political parties - the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress - all of whom have exuded confidence about winning the Assembly seat reserved for the SC category.
Goa By-Election: Parrikar assumed office in March after resigning as the Union defence minister. When he took charge, he was not an MLA and hence had to get elected to the assembly within six months to continue in the office.
His party colleague Siddharth Kuncolienkar, who was elected from Panaji in the February assembly polls, vacated the seat for Parrikar.
Goa By-Election: Parrikar is contesting on a BJP ticket and is pitted against Congress nominee Girish Chodankar and Goa Suraksha Manch's Anand Shirodkar. Besides Panaji, by-election was also held in Valpoi constituency on August 23. In Valpoi, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane of the BJP is contesting against Roy Naik of the Congress.
The counting of votes for the high-stakes by-elections in four Assembly seats — Bawana (Delhi), Panaji and Valpoi (Goa) and Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) — will start at 8am. The results are likely to be out by noon. Among those whose fate will be decided in these elections is Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who contested the assembly by-election from Panaji.
-
27 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 217/950.0 overs 218/445.1 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
-
24 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 236/850.0 overs 231/744.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
-
20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 216/1043.2 overs 220/128.5 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 514/8135.5 overs 168/1047.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs