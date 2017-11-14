Cab Driver, His Colleagues Thrash Passenger for Questioning Why Seatbelt Buckle was Missing

: An Uber passenger was allegedly attacked by the cab driver and his colleagues in Bengaluru after he questioned why the buckle of the seatbelt was missing.Dave Banerjee, a Bengaluru resident, arrived at the airport from Mumbai at around 9 PM and booked a cab. When Banerjee entered the cab, he quizzed the driver about the seatbelt and asked him to stop.The driver didn't respond to Banerjee's query, prompting him and his colleagues to leave the car for another. The passenger was, then, waylaid by the driver, accompanied by his 10-15 drivers waiting to attack Banerjee.He said he was dragged out of the cab and thrashed mercilessly for nearly 45 minutes. Banerjee pretended to have died, and the attackers went away. A colleague and others took him to a nearby hospital."Uber didn't respond with any action against their drivers, and washed their hand off the incident, saying sorry for the inconvenience," Banerjee told CNN-News18. "You don't beat people and say it's inconvenience. It's insane."When asked if he will take the matter forward legally, Banerjee said that he was on his way to his lawyer. "We will file an FIR, too," he said, adding he had given a medical report to the police station.Banerjee said that because no one ever followed up on these issues, "these guys don't change". He said that he expected to get footage because the incident occurred at the airport.