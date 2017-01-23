»
Cabbie Killed in Hit-and-run, BMW Driver Arrested in Delhi

CNN-News18

January 23, 2017
The BMW driver fled from the spot after the accident. (Photo: News18)

New Delhi: Shoaib Kohli, the 24-year-old driver of the BMW SUV vehicle that rammed into a cab killing its driver on Sunday night, was arrested from Panchsheel area in New Delhi on Monday.

The incident occurred when the speeding BMW hit the WagonR cab from behind near New Delhi's IIT killing its driver Nazarul, a native of West Bengal.

The BMW driver had fled after the accident.

