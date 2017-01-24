Cabinet Approves Land Swap Between Bihar Govt, AAI For Patna Airport

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday cleared swapping of land between Bihar government and Airports Authority of India for the expansion and development of Patna airport, which handles traffic more than three times of its existing capacity.

Union Cabinet, which met under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved transfer of 11.35 acres of (Bihar government) land to AAI by way of exchanging equivalent area of AAI's land at Anisabad, an official release said today.

The AAI plans to expand Patna airport as the existing terminal building was built for a capacity of 0.5 million passengers per annum, against which 1.5 million passengers per annum are already using the airport.

The proposed land at Patna Airport will be used for expansion of the airport and construction of new terminal building along-with other associated infrastructures, the release said.

The State government has also agreed in-principle for transfer of the land, it added.

The proposed new terminal building would have a capacity to cater to three million passengers per annum.