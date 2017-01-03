Cabinet Recommend Budget Session Should Begin From January 31
The CCPA headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh met here and made these recommendations to President Pranab Mukherjee. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday recommended holding of the Budget Session from January 31 when the government is likely to table the Economy Survey followed by the Union Budget on February 1.
The CCPA headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh met in the city and made these recommendations to President Pranab Mukherjee.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attended the meeting.
In a first, the government has decided to present the Budget on February 1 instead of the last day of the month as part of an overhaul that would also scrap the practice of a separate railway budget.
The first part of the Budget Session will run til February 9.
