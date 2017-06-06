Calcutta High Court Pulls up CBI For Not Examining Mathew Samuel in Narada Sting Case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation why it had not examined Narada CEO Mathew Samuel or recorded his statement in the sting operation case involving Trinamool Congress leaders.

While hearing the case against Trinamool Congress MP Afrin Ali (known as Aparupa Poddar earlier) in the Narada sting case, Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned the CBI, “Have you collected the certificate of the originality of the video from Samuel? In case of electronic evidences it is must. Go and record the statements of prime witness and please make progress.”

He added, “You (CBI) should also examine/probe whether the public servants (TMC leaders) has demanded the money or Samuel himself offered the same. For both the cases, situation may be different.”

Justice Bagchi’s observation may invite trouble for Mathew because he asked the probe agency to find out who offered money to whom and who asked money from whom.

The next date of hearing is scheduled on June 20.

On April 17, in a major setback for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CBI has filed charge sheet against several senior party leaders beside an IPS officer in the Narada sting case.

The TMC leaders against whom the CBI has registered the FIR include Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy and Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy, Ali, Sultan Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

West Bengal ministers, including urban development minister Firhad Hakim, transport minister Suvendu Adhikari, environment minister Sovan Chatterjee, and panchayati raj and rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee have also been named in the FIR.

Former state minister Madan Mitra, MLA Iqbal Ahmed and IPS officer Saiyaad Mustafa Hussain Mirza have also been made accused in the case.

On May 20, Mathew Samuel was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in its money laundering probe, initiated after a sting operation purportedly showed several TMC leaders taking money.