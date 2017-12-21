Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 Honors/ Major 2017 Exam Results Declared at wbresults.nic.in, Check Now
Calcutta University B.A, B.Sc Part 1 Honors / Major 2017 Exam Results have been declared by the University of Calcutta on its official results website - wbresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for Bachelor of Arts (B.A) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Part - I (Honors and Major) examination can check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to Check Calcutta University B.A, B.Sc Part 1 Honors / Major 2017 Exam Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official results website of University of Calcutta - wbresults.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on Result of B.A/B.Sc/ Part-I (Honours & Major) Examination, 2017 ( Under 2016 Regulations, Vide CSR-62/16 Dated 02-12-2016)
Direct Link - http://wbresults.nic.in/curesult/cures_babsc_prI_16.htm
Or Result of B.A/B.Sc/ Part-I (Honours & Major) Examination, 2017 ( Under 2009 Regulations, Vide CSR-54/09 Dated 24-11-2009)
Direct Link - http://wbresults.nic.in/curesult/cures_babsc_prI_09.htm
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
The results are just for immediate intimation of candidates only and must not be treated as Marksheets. “Note: Publication of provisional Pre-Publication marks of candidates of B.A./B.Sc. Part-I (Honours & Major) Examination,2017 (under 2016 & 2009 ) Regulations have been published here with a view to provide immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original Mark Sheets. NIC / University of Calcutta is not responsible for any inadvertent error that might have crept in the result of Publication of provisional Pre-Publication marks of candidates of B.A./B.Sc. Part-I (Honours & Major) Examination,2017 (under 2016 & 2009 ) Regulations being published through this portal.” read a note.
