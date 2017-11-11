GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Calicut University BA/BCom Open Entrance Exam Results 2017 Released at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

The University of Calicut, School of Distance Education has released the results for the Bachelor of Commerce and Arts streams for various exam centres including WMO College Muttil Wayanad, Government Arts and Science College Calicut, Government College Malappuram, Sree Kerala Varma College Thrissur, St Thomas College Thrissur, MES Kalladi College Manarkkad and Government College Madappally.

Updated:November 11, 2017, 3:25 PM IST
Picture for Representation.

Calicut University BA/BCom Open Entrance Exam Results 2017 have been released by the University of Calicut on its official results website - cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. The University of Calicut, School of Distance Education has released the results for the Bachelor of Commerce and Arts streams for various exam centres including WMO College Muttil Wayanad, Government Arts and Science College Calicut, Government College Malappuram, Sree Kerala Varma College Thrissur, St Thomas College Thrissur, MES Kalladi College Manarkkad and Government College Madappally. The result has been released in pdf documents sorted according to the exam centres of the candidates, therefore, candidates who had appeared in the open entrance exams at these affiliated colleges can follow the instructions below and check their result:


How to Check Calicut University BA/BCom Open Entrance Exam Results 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official results website of the University of Calicut - cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the exam centre at which you had appeared for the open entrance exams:
BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017- WMO COLLEGE MUTTIL WAYANAD

BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017-GOVT. ARTS AND SCIENCE COLLEGE CALICUT

BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017-GOVT.COLLEGE MALAPPURAM

BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017- SREE KERALA VARMA COLLEGE-THRISSUR







BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017-MES KVM COLLEGE VALANCHERY

BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017- ST.THOMAS COLLEGE-THRISSUR

BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017- M.E.S.KALLADI COLLEGE-MANARKKAD

BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017-GOVT.COLLEGE MADAPPALLY

Step 3: CTRL+F with your Online Id number or full name

Step 4: Download your result and save a copy of the pdf for further reference

The University of Calicut has not mentioned the detailed scores of the candidates, however, the status whether the candidate has passed/failed the exam has been updated in the above pdf.

The varsity will issue detailed scorecards soon and candidates who have failed in the exams can wait for the next steps from the University.
