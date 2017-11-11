Calicut University BA/BCom Open Entrance Exam Results 2017 Released at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in
The University of Calicut, School of Distance Education has released the results for the Bachelor of Commerce and Arts streams for various exam centres including WMO College Muttil Wayanad, Government Arts and Science College Calicut, Government College Malappuram, Sree Kerala Varma College Thrissur, St Thomas College Thrissur, MES Kalladi College Manarkkad and Government College Madappally.
Picture for Representation.
Calicut University BA/BCom Open Entrance Exam Results 2017 have been released by the University of Calicut on its official results website - cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. The University of Calicut, School of Distance Education has released the results for the Bachelor of Commerce and Arts streams for various exam centres including WMO College Muttil Wayanad, Government Arts and Science College Calicut, Government College Malappuram, Sree Kerala Varma College Thrissur, St Thomas College Thrissur, MES Kalladi College Manarkkad and Government College Madappally. The result has been released in pdf documents sorted according to the exam centres of the candidates, therefore, candidates who had appeared in the open entrance exams at these affiliated colleges can follow the instructions below and check their result:
How to Check Calicut University BA/BCom Open Entrance Exam Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official results website of the University of Calicut - cupbresults.uoc.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the exam centre at which you had appeared for the open entrance exams:
BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017- WMO COLLEGE MUTTIL WAYANAD
BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017-GOVT. ARTS AND SCIENCE COLLEGE CALICUT
BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017-GOVT.COLLEGE MALAPPURAM
BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017- SREE KERALA VARMA COLLEGE-THRISSUR
|BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017-MES KVM COLLEGE VALANCHERY
BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017- ST.THOMAS COLLEGE-THRISSUR
BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017- M.E.S.KALLADI COLLEGE-MANARKKAD
BA/B.Com Open Entrance 2017-GOVT.COLLEGE MADAPPALLY
Step 3: CTRL+F with your Online Id number or full name
Step 4: Download your result and save a copy of the pdf for further reference
The University of Calicut has not mentioned the detailed scores of the candidates, however, the status whether the candidate has passed/failed the exam has been updated in the above pdf.
The varsity will issue detailed scorecards soon and candidates who have failed in the exams can wait for the next steps from the University.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma's Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Breaks Up With Him
- Gautam Gambhir's DDCA Role Under Conflict of Interest Scanner
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]
- Rahul Dev Tells You All About Functional Training