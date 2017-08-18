Calicut University PG 3rd Allotment Results 2017 is expected to be declared by the Calicut University (CU) on its official website - cuonline.ac.in on August 21st 2017.CU had previously released trial allotment results, first allotment results and second allotment results on 4th, 9th and 16th of August 2017 respectively and fee payment window and confirmation for all these previous rounds was closed on Friday.The students who had applied for admissions in Calicut University and are waiting for the Post Graduate 3rd Allotment results can check the same by following the instructions given below on August 21st 2017:: Visit the official website of Calicut University - cuonline.ac.in: Click on the link ‘PG CAP 2017’ on the top of the website: Click on View Allotment, it will take you to the login page.: Login to your profile by entering your CAP ID, Security key and Image Text. Check the 3rd Allotment List: Download Your Results and take a Print Out for further referenceThe candidates who make it to the 3rd Allotment List need to make the Mandatory Fee Payment to confirm allotment from 21st August to 23rd August 2017, also the permanent admission to colleges based on 3rd Allotment result will be done in this duration only. The classes will commence from 23rd August 2017 and the admissions to Post Graduate courses will close on 3rd October 2017.The Calicut University is located at Thenjipalam in Malappuram district of Kerala state in India. The University has off-campus centres in Kozhikkode, Wayanadu, Thrissur, Palakkad and Lakshadweep Islands.