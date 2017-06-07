Calicut University Trial Allotment 2017 Results Declared at ugcap.uoc.ac.in

New Delhi: The Calicut University (CU) has declared the first trial allotment for UG Degree courses on Wednesday.

The online registrations for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) were submitted from May 20 to June 2 and over 1 lakh students registered for it.

The students who registered for Under Graduate (UG) CAP 2017 can check Calicut University trial allotment 2017 on official websites cuonline.ac.in and ugcap.uoc.ac.in

Steps to check the CU Degree trial allotment 2017:

- Log on to the official website cuonline.ac.in and ugcap.uoc.ac.in

- Click of the Link UG CAP 2017

- You will be required to another page

- Enter your roll number and CAPTCHA ID

- Click on Submit

- Download UG CAP 2017 and take print out for future reference

Last year, the results of CU’s degree trial allotment were released on June 18.

The Directorate of Admissions (DoA) was established in Calicut University in the year 2014 to streamline the entire admission process.

There are total 65,997 seats in 114 different Undergraduate programs being offered in 279 colleges under the Calicut University. For the academic session 2017-18, as much as 33,266 seats will be filled through CAP allotment.

Calicut University Trial Allotment result will give an idea to the students about their eligibility to secure admission in their preferred college/ course.