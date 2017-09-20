California Attorney General to Challenge Trump's Mexico Wall Plans
United States President Donald Trump has insisted Mexico would pay for building the wall, which experts said could cost about $22 billion and take more than three years to complete.
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media about Hurricane Irma on the South Lawn the White House upon their return to Washington (REUTERS)
San Francisco: California's attorney general plans to file a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging President Donald Trump's plan to construct a wall along the border with Mexico, the state AG's office said, adding to the obstacles facing a key Trump campaign promise.
Last month the Trump administration said it had selected four construction companies to build concrete prototypes for a wall, which will be will be 30 feet (9 meters) tall and about 30 feet wide and will be tested in San Diego.
