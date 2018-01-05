Caught on Camera: Man Robbed in Broad Daylight in Hyderabad's Jubille Hills

Hyderabad: In a daring act, three people robbed a man of his bike in posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad in broad daylight.The incident happened when the victim, Yadagiri, was waiting on Jubilee Hills Road No 10. The three men, armed with knives and faces covered, threatened him and took his bike. They also snatched his mobile and wallet.The entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera and the biker can be seen throwing his helmet at the robbers as they fled. The visuals show how Yadagiri tried to resist and mute spectators just watched.Police has registered the case and probing all angles. Police is also investigating if it was a case of personal enmity.