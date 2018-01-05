Caught on Camera: Man Robbed in Broad Daylight in Hyderabad's Jubille Hills
The entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera and the biker can be seen throwing his helmet at the robbers as they fled.
Hyderabad: In a daring act, three people robbed a man of his bike in posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad in broad daylight.
The incident happened when the victim, Yadagiri, was waiting on Jubilee Hills Road No 10. The three men, armed with knives and faces covered, threatened him and took his bike. They also snatched his mobile and wallet.
The entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera and the biker can be seen throwing his helmet at the robbers as they fled. The visuals show how Yadagiri tried to resist and mute spectators just watched.
Police has registered the case and probing all angles. Police is also investigating if it was a case of personal enmity.
The incident happened when the victim, Yadagiri, was waiting on Jubilee Hills Road No 10. The three men, armed with knives and faces covered, threatened him and took his bike. They also snatched his mobile and wallet.
The entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera and the biker can be seen throwing his helmet at the robbers as they fled. The visuals show how Yadagiri tried to resist and mute spectators just watched.
Police has registered the case and probing all angles. Police is also investigating if it was a case of personal enmity.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Moments That Defined 2017 For the Diva
- Nokia 6 (2018) Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And What's New
- A Look At Deepika Padukone's Most Experimental Fashion Choices; See Pics
- Sunny Deol to Star in the Debut Film of Dimple Kapadia's Nephew Karan Kapadia
- Top 5 Automatic Cars With Best Fuel Efficiency in India – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Alto K10 and More