'Campaign of Calumny': Tharoor Files Defamation Suit Against Arnab Goswami

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has filed a defamation case against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami.

The Thiruvanthapuram MP confirmed on Twitter that he has filed a case in the Delhi High Court. The case will now be heard on Monday.

Pleased to confirm this story. We filed today in Delhi High Court. Had enough of his campaign of calumny. https://t.co/ThcI7AHGiu — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 26, 2017

Goswami’s Republic TV recently did a report where it played tapes of a conversation between their reporter and Tharoor's assistant Narayan. The conversation related to the night of Sunanda Tharoor’s death and suggested that Sunanda and Shashi Tharoor had a fierce fight and Tharoor forced her to death.

Tharoor had objected to the report and termed it an attempt to gain attention. “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist,” he had tweeted.