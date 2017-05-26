X

'Campaign of Calumny': Tharoor Files Defamation Suit Against Arnab Goswami

Pallavi Ghosh | CNN-News18 pallavighcnnibn

Updated: May 26, 2017, 7:53 PM IST
File photo of Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has filed a defamation case against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami.

The Thiruvanthapuram MP confirmed on Twitter that he has filed a case in the Delhi High Court. The case will now be heard on Monday.

Goswami’s Republic TV recently did a report where it played tapes of a conversation between their reporter and Tharoor's assistant Narayan. The conversation related to the night of Sunanda Tharoor’s death and suggested that Sunanda and Shashi Tharoor had a fierce fight and Tharoor forced her to death.

Tharoor had objected to the report and termed it an attempt to gain attention. “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist,” he had tweeted.

First Published: May 26, 2017, 7:10 PM IST
