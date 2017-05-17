Can Women Exclude Triple Talaq in Nikahnama, Asks Supreme Court

New Delhi: Mulling over the concept of a “modern nikahnama”, Chief Justice of India Justice JS Khehar on Wednesday asked if a woman can exclude triple talaq clause in the marriage contract.

Although senior advocate Sibal answered in the affirmative, Zafaryab Jilani, counsel for AIMPLB, said that it "was a good suggestion and the board would certainly look into it."

Although senior advocate Sibal answered in the affirmative, Zafaryab Jilani, counsel for AIMPLB, said that it “was a good suggestion and the board would certainly look into it.”

Sibal also presented newspaper reports citing a survey which shows that amongst all forms of divorces among Muslims, triple talaq is the preferred form of only 0.37%.

Sibal said it was a dying practice and making it a constitutional issue would not yield any benefit. “Triple talaq is not a practice which is prevalent and is slowly dying. Hence, there is no way it should be made a constitutional issue,” he argued.

AIMPLB also submitted their code of conduct regarding divorce that was released on April 14, 2017. However, the bench was not satisfied with the authority of the document.

AIMPLB also submitted their code of conduct regarding divorce that was released on April 14, 2017. However, the bench was not satisfied with the authority of the document.

To this, Sibal said they would make this code of conduct on an affidavit and submit it to the court so that it has an official authority.