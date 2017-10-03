Can't a Father Touch his Daughter Lovingly? Asks Honeypreet Insaan

Honeypreet Insaan has said the allegations about her relationship with her adopted father Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are baseless.In an interview to News24, Honeypreet said that she will surrender after legal advice. This came amid reports that she will surrender to the police by Wednesday.“I have full faith in the judiciary, I will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” she said. Breaking her silence on the issue, Honeypreet questioned why people are tarnishing a father-daughter relationship. “Why are they flinging such malicious charges. Can’t a father love his daughter, can’t a father touch his daughter lovingly?” she said.Honeypreet Insan’s former husband Vishwas Gupta had alleged that he had caught Ram Rahim having sex with Honeypreet. He claimed his ex-wife used to sleep in the “gufa” at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.“Honeypreet slept in Ram Rahim's bed and had sex with him too. I saw her naked with Baba,” he said, adding that Ram Rahim would ask him to stay out of his room while she was inside with him and warned him to not tell anyone about it.Quashing reports that she had fled to Nepal, Honeypreet said that she had never left the country. “I was shocked when a look-out notice was issued against me. I never fled anywhere, was just waiting for the right legal advice.”On September 27, the Delhi High Court had rejected the transit anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet, facing charges of sedition and inciting violence.The court said she was not entitled to any “discretionary relief” as she has been evading arrest since the violence that had erupted after the conviction of the Dera chief on August 25, claiming 41 lives and leaving scores injured.Transit anticipatory bail application is meant to seek protection against arrest. In this case, Honeypreet had sought protection from arrest during her transit from Delhi to Haryana to join the probe in the sedition case.In the bail plea moved by her lawyer on Monday, Honeypreet has claimed that “my father Ram Rahim has been falsely implicated”. The plea also alleged that Honeypreet was facing threat to life from drug mafias in Punjab and Haryana.A court in Panchkula had issued arrest warrants against Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan. The Haryana Police had sounded an international alert against all three.Honeypreet, in her mid-30s, is on the run since August 25, hours after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted. She has been the closest aide of Ram Rahim since 2009. The police is on her trail for nearly a month and raids have been conducted in Nepal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana.Honeypreet, who used to claim that she was Ram Rahim's "adopted daughter", starred as the main heroine in five films he directed, produced and acted in, in three years. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of over Rs 30 lakh.His conviction led to violence in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana, leaving 38 people dead and 264 injured. Isolated incidents of violence were also reported from Delhi and several other places in Punjab.