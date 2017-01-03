‘Can’t Keep Ants Away From Sugar: SP's Abu Azmi on Bengaluru Shocker

New Delhi: Reacting to assault on women on the New Year's Eve in Bengaluru, Samajwadi Party leader from Maharashtra, Abu Asim Azmi, blamed the 'attire' of the women for attacks on them.

This came after Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara blamed women for dressing provocatively and inviting harassment while reacting to the Bengaluru case.

Azmi also compared women with petrol saying, “You have to keep petrol away from fire. And if there is sugar, ants will come automatically to it."

"In today's world, the more a woman is nude, the more she is considered modern and educated. Such things are on rise in the country. Western culture is a black spot on country's cultre and it should be stopped at the earliest. And we need to focus on out famous Indian culture," he said.

Also read: It Happens, Says Min over Bengaluru Incident. NCW Asks For Removal



Reacting to Azmi’s comments, activist Lalitha Kumaramanglam said, “It is the job of the security agencies and state government to ensure the safety of the people. It is ridiculous to say that we did not have adequate force to deploy, this is a irresponsible statement.”

Biocon chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, “I am not shocked, this is absolutely shocking and appalling on how men talks about how women dress. This reflects education that these so called responsible leaders have. Bengaluru actually is a civilized society. I don't expect this to happen in Bangalore.”

After being criticized, Azmi went on defensive and said, "If my sister is going outside home after sunset with a boy to celebrate New Year, it cannot be expected that people will behave with her in a respectable manner. Many people may get disappointed with my remarks but I don't care. And this is the fact."

He added, "I am not against the freedom to women but we need to take precaution.''

SP spokesperson Juhie Singh distanced her party with Azmi's remark and sought an apology from him.​