Cantonment Board Amritsar Recruitment 2017: 67 Posts for Clerk and Cleaner, Apply Before Nov 26
Representational image (Reuters)
Cantonment Board Amritsar Recruitment 2017 notification to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Clerk and Cleaner, has been released on the official website of Cantonment Board Amritsar, Punjab - canttboardrecruit.org.
The last date to apply for these posts is November 26th 2017. Candidates interested in applying for the above posts must check their eligibility from the detailed employment notice# CBA-2/2O17-2018/580 by visiting the url below.
https://www.canttboardrecruit.org/uploads/Amritsar/AAmritsar15.pdf
Posts & Payscale
1. Clerks – 2 Posts – Rs 10,300 - Rs34, 800 with Grade pay Rs 3200.
2. Cleaners – 65 Posts – Rs 4950 - Rs 10,680 with Grade pay Rs 1650
Eligibility Criteria – Clerk:
1. Graduate in any discipline from a recognized institution/university
2. Minimum 40 WPM typing speed in English and 30WPM in Hindi
Candidates must go through the employment notice in detail to understand the experience required for clerical position. A typing skill test will be conducted for the candidates to determine the typing speed.
Eligibility Criteria – Cleaner
The applicants must have passed Class 8th from a recognised education board.
Age Limit
Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on November 26th 2017
Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules for reserved category candidates.
Application Fee
1. General & OBC category candidates need to pay Rs 500 application fee
2. SC/ST/PH category candidates are exempted
