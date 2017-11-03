Cantonment Board Amritsar Recruitment 2017: 67 Posts for Clerk and Cleaner, Apply Before Nov 26

Cantonment Board Amritsar Recruitment 2017 notification to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Clerk and Cleaner, has been released on the official website of Cantonment Board Amritsar, Punjab - canttboardrecruit.org.The last date to apply for these posts is November 26th 2017. Candidates interested in applying for the above posts must check their eligibility from the detailed employment notice# CBA-2/2O17-2018/580 by visiting the url below.https://www.canttboardrecruit.org/uploads/Amritsar/AAmritsar15.pdf1. Clerks – 2 Posts – Rs 10,300 - Rs34, 800 with Grade pay Rs 3200.2. Cleaners – 65 Posts – Rs 4950 - Rs 10,680 with Grade pay Rs 1650Eligibility Criteria – Clerk:1. Graduate in any discipline from a recognized institution/university2. Minimum 40 WPM typing speed in English and 30WPM in HindiCandidates must go through the employment notice in detail to understand the experience required for clerical position. A typing skill test will be conducted for the candidates to determine the typing speed.The applicants must have passed Class 8th from a recognised education board.Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on November 26th 2017Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules for reserved category candidates.1. General & OBC category candidates need to pay Rs 500 application fee2. SC/ST/PH category candidates are exempted