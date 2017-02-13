Car Hits Child, Driver Takes His Family for a Five-hour Drive

New Delhi: A car driver allegedly hit a four-year-old child and then took his family for a five-hour drive trying to convince them to not file a case against him.

The child eventually died inside the cab.

The victim’s family claimed that after hitting the child, the driver took him and his mother into his car on the pretext of taking him to a hospital.

He then drove for five hours trying to convince the family not to lodge a complaint, they alleged.

By the time they finally managed to go to hospital, they found that no hospital is willing to admit the child. The child died inside the cab.

The vehicle involved is a Maruti Ecco which was functioning as a school van. The child was apparently playing on the road when the accident happened.

After dropping the student, the driver was reversing the van when it hit the child.