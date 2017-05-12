DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
'If Planes Can Have Lal Batti, Why Not My Car': Bengal Cleric's Bizarre Defence
Maulana Noor-ur Rehman Barkati, Shahi Imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan mosque (TV grab)
Kolkata: A case has been registered against Maulana Noor-ur Rehman Barkati, Shahi Imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan mosque, for using red beacon.
The case was registered in Topsia police station after a complaint by a BJP leader.
“I don't think this even matters. It is pointless. There are red beacons everywhere, on top of planes, then why not cars?” said Barkati.
He said he'll stop using red beacon only when everyone else does so too.
“There is no point. After a few days everyone will be using it again. Even Mamata didi has done it. But nobody will follow it for long. Their (Centre's) own ministers won't follow,” he said.
BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal said it is preposterous for anyone to claim himself to be above law. “Such people are being patronised by the political leaders of West Bengal. It speaks volumes of the kind of administration there is in the state. The politics of appeasement has crossed all limits. Here is a man who openly defies the law, who openly propagates violence saying any Muslim who joins RSS or BJP must be thrashed,” he added.
The Union cabinet had decided that red beacons would be removed from all vehicles, including that of the Prime Minister, from May 1.
