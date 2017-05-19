Cash Van Staffer Shot at, Rs 19 Lakh Looted in Delhi

New Delhi: Two robbers on Friday shot at an employee of a cash van security firm and fled with around Rs 19 lakh in Rohini.

Police said 31-year-old Naveen had come to refill an ATM in the area. He, guard Brajesh and another employee had started from Karol Bagh in a cash van around noon. They reached Rohini Sector 24 after refilling cash in several ATMs, said DCP (Rohini) Rishi Pal.

As they stopped to fill cash in an ATM in pocket 12 of Rohini’s sector 24 around 2 PM, two bike-borne men tried to snatch the cash bag after throwing chilli powder on them, the police said.



When Naveen resisted, they shot at him and managed to escape with the bag carrying around Rs 19 lakh.

The guard fired two rounds from his firearm but the robbers managed to escape. Naveen was rushed to a hospital, the DCP said.

The police said a case has been registered and six special teams have been constituted for investigation, Pal said.

The robbers were wearing helmet and their faces were also covered with mufflers, the police said. Sources said the police have found a CCTV in Karol Bagh that shows that the cash van was being followed by two people on a motorcycle.