CAT 2016 Results Declared, 20 Candidates Secure 100 Percentile

New Delhi: The result of the 2017 Common Admission Test (CAT) was declared on Monday with 20 candidates securing 100 percentile, said a report in The Hindu.

The 20 candidates who scored 100 percent marks are engineers.

The CAT entrance test, thought to be one of the toughest exam, is a gateway to admissions in Indian Institute of Managements and other Business schools in the country.

Around 1.95 lakh candidates took the test on December 4 last year which was conducted in 138 cities across the country, the report said.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore had conducted CAT exam.

The candidates can access the CAT result by clicking at the following links (www.iimcat.ac.in).

