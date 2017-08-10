CAT 2017: Application Process Begins at iimcat.ac.in, Last Date September 20th
Candidates who are keen on getting admissions in the prestigious IIMs can apply at the earliest on the IIM CAT website as the online application process will end on September 20th, 2017, 5 PM.
The Common Admission Examination – CAT 2017 will be conducted on November 26th, 2017 at various centers across 140 cities in India.
The Online Application Process for CAT 2017 has begun on the official website of CAT IIM - iimcat.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will be conducting Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 on November 26th this year. The CAT is a gateway for students to get enrolled in Post Graduate Programs in Management (PGPM) at 20 IIMs in India or become eligible for Fellowship Programs in Management (FPM) at 13 IIMs out of 20.
How to Apply Online for CAT 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website for iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Registration for New User’
Step 3: Enter Details - Your Name, Date of Birth, Email Address, Country and Mobile Number
Step 4: Candidates in India will receive User ID via Email and Password via SMS
Step 5: Candidates from Abroad will receive User ID and Password via registered Email Id
Step 6: Complete the application process with the User ID and Password sent by IIM CAT 2017
Direct Link: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/52967/Registration.html
The candidates are recommended to use a working email address as all communication will be done through the registered email address only. To complete the online registration, candidates are required to pay Registration Fee of ₹1800 for Un-Reserved Categories and ₹900 for Reserved Categories. Once the fee is paid and online application process complete, the candidates need to wait till October 18th, 2017 for the admit cards, which they need to download once they are available online.
The Common Admission Examination – CAT 2017 will be conducted on November 26th, 2017 at various centers across 140 cities in India. Candidates can seek admissions in 20 IIMs via CAT 2017 viz Indian Institutes of Management in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, and Visakhapatnam.
Candidates can check the Eligibility Criteria and Reservation Policy at the below-mentioned URL:
cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml
