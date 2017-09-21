CAT 2017: IIM Lucknow Extends Online Registration Till September 25th

CAT 2017 Online Registration date has been extended by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow to September 25th. The Common Admission Test (CAT 2017) is scheduled for November 26th and will be held in 140 Test Cities across India. The CAT 2017 Registration Process had kicked off from August 9th last month and was to end on Wednesday i.e. September 20th at 5 PM. However, the examination coordinator has extended the deadline to September 25th 5 PM and candidates aspiring to get admissions in the prestigious IIMs, ISM, ISB and other Business Schools across India can apply for CAT 2017 to become eligible for admissions.The official statement of IIM CAT 2017 website read,“Important announcement regarding CAT 2017 registration: The last date of registration has been extended to September 25, 2017 (5:00 pm). Candidates are advised to register and complete their applications well before this date. There will be no further extension.”How to apply for IIM CAT 2017?Step 1: Visit the official website - https://iimcat.ac.inStep 2: Click on Registration for New User on the right side of the screenStep 3: Enter details to generate your User Id and PasswordStep 4: Once the User Id and Password is created, log into your profile and complete the next steps like uploading your photo, signature, paying the fee online, etc.Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a Print Out of the sameCandidates aspiring to apply for CAT 2017 can also watch this Official Video Tutorial by CAT 2017 to know the step by step procedure of Online Registration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE5XR-4vLSs&feature=youtu.beCAT 2017 exam is scheduled for November 26th, 2017 i.e. Sunday and the CAT 2017 Admit Card or Hall Ticket will be released by the IIM Lucknow on October 18th, 2017 at 1 PM along with an Official Tutorial to make the candidates understand the CAT 2017’s Format.Although there is no official notification about the result of CAT 2017, however, going by the trend in the last few years, CAT 2017 Results can be expected in January 2018.Candidates looking for applying online for CAT 2017 must, first of all, check their eligibility for the same:https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/756/5055//CAT_EligibilityNew_2017.html