CAT 2017: IIM Lucknow to Release Admit Cards on Oct 25, Not Tomorrow

CAT 2017 admit cards will be released on October 25, 2017, not on Wednesday (October 18, 2017) as notified on the official website of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 - iimcat.ac.in.As per the announcement, candidates who have applied for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 will now be able to download their admit cards on 25th October (after 12 noon), and the same will be available till 26th November 2017 (exam day), on the official website.As per earlier notification by IIM Lucknow, the Admit cards for CAT 2017 were supposed to be released by 18th October 2017, which has been postponed by one week now. However, candidates must keep a watch and download the admit cards once they are released on the official website, by following the instructions given below.: Visit eh official website - iimcat.ac.in: Click on the option 'Click here to download admit card for CAT 2017': Enter your registration number and submit: Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further referenceCommon Admission Test (CAT) 2017 will be conducted for candidates seeking admissions to prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), ISM, ISB and other management institutions across the country. IIM Lucknow will conduct CAT 2017 in 140 test cities on 26th November 2017 and candidates must carry their admit cards on the exam day.CAT 2017 Exam Pattern candidates will be given 180 minutes to attempt the Common Admission Test 2017. The entrance exam will be divided into three parts viz:: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning: Quantitative AbilityAlthough, CAT 2017 scores are important, however, IIMs may also consider the candidate’s previous qualification, relevant work status and experience with some other relevant inputs for ranking and listing candidates on different stages of admission. After CAT, the second stage includes Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI) for admission in IIMs. Academic cut-offs and weightage allocation process may vary across different IIMs.