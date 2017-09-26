CAT 2017: Limited Edit Option To Correct Mistakes Opens Tomorrow
This edit option will be available to only those candidates who have successfully registered for CAT 2017 and made the fee payment as well.
Screenshot taken from the official website https://iimcat.ac.in/
IIM Lucknow will open the limited edit option to correct mistakes for CAT 2017 tomorrow i.e. September 27th till September 30th, 2017 on the official CAT 2017 webpage - iimcat.ac.in. This edit option will be available to only those candidates who have successfully registered for CAT 2017 and made the fee payment as well.
As per the two latest official announcements made on the CAT 2017 website today:
“1. The Limited edit option to correct mistakes in submitted applications will be available from 27th to 30th Sept 2017.”
“2. Option to request assistance for PWD candidates will be available from 27th to 30th Sept 2017.”
The extended deadline for Online Registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2017) closed yesterday i.e. September 25th, 2017 at 5 PM and approximately 2.31 lakh candidates are estimated to have registered for the CAT 2017 entrance test. CAT 2017 is the gateway for admissions in the prestigious IIMs, ISBs, ISMs and other Top Rated Business Schools in India.
CAT 2017 is slated for November 26th, 2017 and will be conducted by IIM Lucknow this year. It will be conducted in 140 test cities across India. As per the official website, the Admit Card for CAT 2017 will be made available for candidates to download on October 18th, 2017.
CAT 2017 result is expected to be declared by IIM Lucknow in the first half of January 2018, as the trend has been for the last few years.
Once the results are declared on the official website, the shortlisted candidates will receive interview call letters and intimation from the respective IIM they will be selected in.
