CAT 2017 Online Registration Closes Today at 5PM on iimcat.ac.in
IIM Lucknow is scheduled to organize CAT 2017 on November 26th 2017 in two sessions at various centres in India. The hall ticket is expected to be available on 18th October 2017 on its official website.
Screenshot taken from the official website https://iimcat.ac.in/
The online registration for Common Admission Test – CAT 2017 had started on August 9th 2017 opening the opportunity for IIMs aspirants across the country to appear for the entrance test and get admission to the prestigious 20 IIMs as well as 100+ other non-IIM Business Schools.
IIM Lucknow is scheduled to organize CAT 2017 on November 26th 2017 in two sessions at various centres in India. The hall ticket is expected to be available on 18th October 2017 on https://iimcat.ac.in.
Candidates interested in pursuing Management Degree courses must apply today before 5PM to avoid any last minutes hassles or technical glitches.
CAT 2017 exam is going to be a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the candidates will be giving the entrance exam in the digital mode however it is not going to be an Internet Based Test.
The Test will consist both MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) as well as non-MCQ questions that will be divided into three sections viz
1) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
2) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
3) Quantitative Ability
The Common Admission Test does not have any official syllabus as a guideline thereby the only way to get accustomed to CAT 2017 and understand its pattern well to crack the exam is to practice mock question papers that are available online. The candidates must know that there’s no negative marking in CAT and all questions carry equal marks.
CAT exam organizers are known for not repeating questions and its more about understanding the concept and its application rather than mugging up theories.
Candidates who have already applied for CAT 2017 must gear up for a deep understanding and practical application of the above concepts and the ones who aspire for Management exams must apply for CAT 2017 today on https://iimcat.ac.in before 5PM.
