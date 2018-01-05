CAT 2017 Results To-Be Out in Second Week of January 2018!
Candidates who had appeared for CAT on 26th November 2017, however, must keep a tab on the official website of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 - https://iimcat.ac.in, to know their result.
CAT 2017 Results are expected to be released in the second week of January 2018. Amidst speculations of CAT 2017 results being released today i.e. 5th January 2018, India Today confirmed the status of declaration of result from an official from IIM-Lucknow and quoted, “The results won't be declared today and we will be releasing it in second week of January.”
Meanwhile, the IIM and top B-School aspirants must prepare for the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) round. Although the Overall and Sectional CAT Cut-off score matters for the 20 IIMs however, a great CAT score does not guarantee a call from the IIMs.
As per the official website, the selection process includes other aspects as well, like academic record, work experience etc, “The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI).
Performance in CAT 2017 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors like previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short listing and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. The processes, academic cut-offs and the weights allocated to the evaluation parameters may vary across IIMs,” read a statement on Selection Process on the web portal.
The CAT Scores of candidates are also subjected to ‘Normalization’ to ensure equity in performance comparison of candidates for different sections and different locations.
