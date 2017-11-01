CAT Examination 2017 Mock Test Released by IIM Lucknow at iimcat.ac.in
Candidates who have applied for CAT Examination 2017 can take the mock test to get familiar with the exam pattern and practice well to prepare for the main exam.
According to experts questions in Mock test are set on the same difficulty level and more likely, they may even come in the CAT examination. (Screenshot)
CAT Examination 2017 Mock Test has been released by IIM Lucknow on CAT’s official website - iimcat.ac.in. Common Admission Test, CAT 2017 is scheduled for 26th November 2017.
Candidates who have applied for CAT Examination 2017 can take the mock test to get familiar with the exam pattern and practice well to prepare for the main exam. Candidates can take the CAT 2017 Mock Test by following the steps given below:
How to take CAT Examination 2017 Mock Test?
Step 1 – Visit official website - iimcat.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘CAT 2017 Mock Test’ under Quick Tour of CAT 2017
Step 3 – Enter ‘Log in ID’ and ‘Password’
Step 4 – Mock Test will appear, go through the instructions
Step 5 - Attempt the online Mock Test
Direct link: https://www.digialm.com//OnlineAssessment/index.html?756@@M7
Attempting a Mock Test or Sample Paper makes you familiar with instructions and pattern of the exam.
Mock test have general instructions same as original CAT examination. So candidates should go through it carefully and attempt exam with the same mindset as they’ve be attempting CAT 2017 on 26th November.
According to experts questions in Mock test are set on the same difficulty level and more likely, they may even come in the CAT examination.
Basic Instructions for CAT 2017:
1. Candidates will be allotted 180 minutes for attempting the CAT 2017 examination. And PWD category candidates will be given 240 minutes more for each section. No candidate is allowed to leave the examination hall before completion of the exam.
2. As soon as candidates will start answering questions of one section the timer will start. After1 hour, the timer will stop and particular section will be locked, the submit button will flash on the screen as they have to submit first section attempted.
After submission/auto-submission summary of solved answers will be displayed on the screen. After this second section of examination will appear on screen and process will repeat for all 3 sections.
