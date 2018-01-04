CAT Results 2017 Expected Tomorrow, Know the Cut-Off and Selection Criteria for IIMs!
Although there’s no official statement around the same on the web portal however, if media reports are anything to go by, then the candidates will be able to see their CAT 2017 results tomorrow.
Screenshot taken from the official website https://iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2017 Results are most likely to be released tomorrow i.e. 5th January 2018 on its official website – iimcat.ac.in.
Some reports are also suggesting the likely date for the results to be 7th January 2018. In any of the cases, the indications are high that CAT result will be out shortly and candidates who have appeared for CAT 2017 exam must keep a close tab on the official website to know their result.
Expected Cut-Off for CAT 2017:
The overall Cut-Off for CAT 2017 is expected to be higher than CAT 2016 given the lower difficulty level of the Common Admission Test, this time.
As per experts, the cut-off for CAT 2017 Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Section is expected to be lower than that of CAT 2016, same goes for the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DI & LR) section, however for Quantitative Ability (QA) the cut off is expected to be slightly higher than what it was in CAT 2016. Some IIMs have already shared their Cut-Off for CAT 2017 viz:
More can be found at the respective websites of the IIMs individuals are keen on.
Admissions to IIMs?
Qualifying CAT 2017 does not guarantee a call from the IIMs. As different IIMs set different CAT percentile score and admission criteria, candidates who qualify the particular eligibility criterion will be called for Personal Interview or Group Discussion by various IIMs.
What’s the Selection Process?
First and foremost, the IIM aspirants must clear the sectional as well as the overall CAT cut-off percentile to get shortlisted for next round of selection process viz WAT-GD-PI. Giving a sneak peek into the selection process, the official website states, “The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI).
Performance in CAT 2017 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors like previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short listing and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. The processes, academic cut-offs and the weights allocated to the evaluation parameters may vary across IIMs.”
