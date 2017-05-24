Catch Me and Hang: Dares Man Who Murdered Cop Probing Sheena Case

Mumbai: The wife of a police inspector, who was the part of the team which probed the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, was found dead inside her house in Santa Cruz area in the city on Tuesday night.

The victim, Deepali Ganore, is the wife of police inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore, who has now been transferred to the CBI.

Police sources said, the killer wrote a threat with the blood of cop's wife - 'Tired of her, catch me and hang'. He also made a smiley emoticon with her blood.

An offence of murder was registered against unidentified persons at Vakola Police Station on Wednesday morning.

Deepali was found dead in Prabhat Colony and police suspect that someone known to the family may be behind the murder.

The 42-year-old cop is attached with Khar police station.

According to police, when Ganore returned home on Tuesday night after finishing his duty, he found the doors of his apartment locked from inside.

He tried to call his wife but her cell phone was switched off. Later, he opened the flat himself from outside and found Deepali lying in a pool of blood, police said.

Ganore immediately contacted the Police Control Room to inform about the killing, they said. Investigations are underway and further details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)