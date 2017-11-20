GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Caught Misbehaving, Drunk Duo Made to Touch IndiGo Staffer's Feet

In the video, which has gone viral on various social media platforms, the woman is seen confronting the duo and taking them to the police outpost at the airport.

Sakshi Khanna | CNN-News18

Updated:November 20, 2017, 11:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: A video of two drunk men allegedly misbehaving with an IndiGo staffer at the Hyderabad international airport has surfaced, following which the two persons were booked for creating nuisance, the police said.

The men were also seen apologising and touching the feet of the woman on her instructions.

Sub-inspector at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station Ramesh Naik told PTI that the woman did not lodge any complaint against the duo, who later told the police that they were students.

He said the two were found to be in an inebriated condition and were booked for creating nuisance.



(With PTI inputs)
