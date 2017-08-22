Caught on Camera: Woman Jumps off Shopping Mall in Bhopal

A 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a shopping mall in Bhopal on Monday evening. The act was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the mall.Police said the woman was rushed to a hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.Renuka Mittal had reached the mall at around 3.30 pm with her daughter who she left in kids’ zone. She moved to a less crowded area on the third floor of the mall while answering a phone call, MP Nagar SHO Sanjay Singh Bains said.She suddenly kept her shopping bags on the floor and climbed a glass railing from where she jumped.Mittal's father, a former Chief Medical and Health Officer, told police that his daughter was married to a garments trader, Sanjay Mittal, 12 years ago, and there was no marital discord between them. The family members insisted that it was an accident.The doctors at the private hospital where Renuka succumbed to injuries told police that she had sustained severe head injury with multiple fractures that led to her death.A video purportedly showing the woman falling off the third floor also went viral.