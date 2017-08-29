CBI Arrests IG For Custodial Death of an Accused in Shimla Gangrape Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Inspector General of Police Zahoor H Zaidi in connection to the custodial death of an accused in the Shimla gang rape and murder case.Zaidi was serving as IG south range. He was arrested along with DSP Manoj Joshi and six other policemen accused in the custodial death of a suspect in the Shimla gangrape and murder case.The other accused in the case include Rajinder Singh, the then SHO Kotkhai, ASI Deep Chand Sharma, head constables Surat Singh, Mohan Lal, Rafiq Ali and constable Ranjit Singh.A Class X student was raped and murdered at the Kotkhai area of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district on July 4 after she hitched a ride in a vehicle driven by one of the accused Rajender.Six people have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Ashish Chauhan (29), Rajender Singh alias Raju (32), Subhash Singh Bisht (42), Lok Jan (19), Suraj Singh (29) and Deepak (38).Over two weeks after a 16-year-old girl’s body was found in Kotkhai, a suspect in the rape and murder case allegedly killed a co-accused.Rajender, alias Raju, an accused in the case, had a heated exchange with Suraj. Raju then allegedly banged Suraj's head against a wall and he died. The death of the accused in police custody had sparked a huge row. Two jawans were injured in stone-pelting by an angry mob at a police station soon after the incident came to light. The mob had also tried to set the police station on fire.The case went on to have severe political ramifications with the BJP announcing a district-wide protest on Thursday and threatened a Shimla bandh. Party MP Anurag Thakur also raised the issue in Parliament that week.Zaidi said Suraj had narrated the entire sequence leading to the rape to the police and named Raju, the driver of the pickup van, as the main accused.