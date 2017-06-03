CBI Arrests Lt Colonel, Middleman in Army Transfer Scam

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Lt Colonel and a middleman in an alleged transfer scam at the Army headquarters in Delhi in which lakhs of rupees were paid by army officers to pick their preferred postings.

CBI registered the case on the basis of intelligence inputs and arrested Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni and Gaurav Kohli red-handed while an alleged bribe of Rs 2 lakh was exchanging hands for transfer of a Bengaluru-based army officer.

The FIR also names a Brigadier but his name has not been included in the list of accused, sources said.

Sleuths said that the alleged racket is suspected to involve senior officers posted at the Army headquarter.

The bribe was being paid through hawala channels, the CBI FIR alleged. The agency is also focusing on how the army officers were ready to pay lakhs of rupees to get a posting of their choice.

The case has been registered against Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni, Personnel Division, Army Headquarter, an army officer Purushottam, who is based in Hyderabad, Gaurav Kohli and S Subhas, BSO Bengaluru, Indian Army.

It is alleged that Moni had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kohli and Purshottam, an army officer posted in ESD, Kakinara for influencing transfer of various officers.