GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

CBI Arrests ONGC Officer in Bribery Case

Venkata Ramana, who is deputed in the technical department of ONGC in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, was arrested while he was taking a Rs 4 lakh bribe.

IANS

Updated:September 1, 2017, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBI Arrests ONGC Officer in Bribery Case
Image for representation only.
Hyderabad/New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Deputy General Manager of ONGC from Kakinada city in Andhra Pradesh for accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh.

Officials said P Venkata Ramana, who is deputed in the technical department of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Kakinada, was arrested while he was taking the bribe in a trap laid by the Central Bureau of Investigation following a complaint against him.

“Ramana has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act following allegations of demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a contractor to help him in a tender process,” a CBI official said.

A CBI team also conducted searches at the premises of the ONGC officer and recovered several property papers, including for the house at Kakinada and one flat at Vijayawada, fixed deposits worth Rs 37 lakh, Rs 1.65 lakh in cash, several bank accounts and two lockers.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Who Will Be In and Who Will Be Out In Modi Cabinet Reshuffle

Watch: Who Will Be In and Who Will Be Out In Modi Cabinet Reshuffle

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.