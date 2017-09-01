CBI Arrests ONGC Officer in Bribery Case
Venkata Ramana, who is deputed in the technical department of ONGC in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, was arrested while he was taking a Rs 4 lakh bribe.
Image for representation only.
Hyderabad/New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Deputy General Manager of ONGC from Kakinada city in Andhra Pradesh for accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh.
Officials said P Venkata Ramana, who is deputed in the technical department of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Kakinada, was arrested while he was taking the bribe in a trap laid by the Central Bureau of Investigation following a complaint against him.
“Ramana has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act following allegations of demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a contractor to help him in a tender process,” a CBI official said.
A CBI team also conducted searches at the premises of the ONGC officer and recovered several property papers, including for the house at Kakinada and one flat at Vijayawada, fixed deposits worth Rs 37 lakh, Rs 1.65 lakh in cash, several bank accounts and two lockers.
Officials said P Venkata Ramana, who is deputed in the technical department of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Kakinada, was arrested while he was taking the bribe in a trap laid by the Central Bureau of Investigation following a complaint against him.
“Ramana has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act following allegations of demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a contractor to help him in a tender process,” a CBI official said.
A CBI team also conducted searches at the premises of the ONGC officer and recovered several property papers, including for the house at Kakinada and one flat at Vijayawada, fixed deposits worth Rs 37 lakh, Rs 1.65 lakh in cash, several bank accounts and two lockers.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Always a Pleasure Batting With You,' Kohli Heaps Praise on Rohit
- Samsung Galaxy On Max Review [With Video]: Big Screen, Good Cameras
- Virat Kohli Claims Third Spot in ODI Ton List with Tendulkar in Sight
- GST Cess on SUVs and Luxury Cars Increased to 25 Percent
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother