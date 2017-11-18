CBI Books Aviation Consultant Deepak Talwar, Conducts Raids

The CBI has registered a case against aviation consultant Deepak Talwar, an NGO linked to him and others for allegedly "misutilising" over Rs 90 crore in funds taken through the foreign funding route as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR).The agency on Friday carried out searches at eleven places and said it has recovered "a large number of incriminating documents.""The complaint relates to the allegations of mis-utilisation of foreign contribution which was received under the CSR scheme for the purpose of carrying out educational and social activities in India."The funds were allegedly received mainly from a foreign-based company to the tune of Rs 90.72 crore in the bank accounts of a Delhi based private firm/NGO registered under the foreign contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 for carrying out social welfare activities in the field of education," a CBI spokesperson said.He said the agency has booked six entities - Delhi-based NGO Ms Advantage India, Ms Accordis Health Care Pvt Ltd, Talwar, Sunil Khandelwal of Accordis Health, the MD of Accordis Health Raman Kapoor, another consultant T Kapoor and other unknown persons.The agency alleged that Talwar and the NGO, in the name of purchasing ambulances and other articles, diverted the funds received from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company MBDA and the Airbus group. This, it claimed, was an alleged violation of the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act).The agency said it registered an FIR against the accused based on a complaint of the Union Home Ministry.When contacted, counsel for the NGO Advantage India, Tanveer Ahmed Mir said they were "extending their fullest cooperation to the investigators and they will keep doing so in the future.""We are fully compliant with all the statutory requirements under the FCRA. We have nothing to hide. The CBI investigation is misplaced," Mir said.Mir, who is also the lawyer for Talwar, said the aviation consultant has "nothing to do with the utilisation of foreign funds by the NGO Advantage India. All relevant records are documented and audited."He added that the Income Tax Department had taken all the documents from their premises as part of their earlier action against them.The tax department is probing Talwar and others on charges of alleged tax evasion.