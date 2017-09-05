GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CBI Books Hooda's ex-PS in Disproportionate Assets Case

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2017, 3:39 PM IST
File photo of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case of amassing disproportionate assets against Murari Lal Tayal, who was principal secretary to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Tayal, already under the CBI scanner in connection with a case of land allotment irregularities, has been booked along with his family members -- Savita Tayal, Kartik Tayal and Malvika Tayal -- and a firm Kappac Pharma Limited.

The FIR, registered last night, alleges that Tayal amassed Rs 10 crore of assets during 2006-14 which he could not explain from his known sources of income.

The agency has filed the FIR under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.
