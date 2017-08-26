CBI Judge to be Flown to Rohtak for Ram Rahim's Prison Sentence Hearing

: The hearing to decide the quantum of punishment to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was convicted in a rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday, will take place inside the Rohtak district jail on Monday.CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh, who on Friday pronounced Ram Rahim guilty, will be flown to the Sunaria jail in a helicopter and set up his makeshift court there. The punishment can be a jail term not less than ten years but may even extend to life imprisonment.In an order, the Acting Chief Justice and other judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, told the jail authorities and the additional chief secretary of Haryana government to make all the necessary arrangements and to ensure the judge’s security.Earlier, the CBI judge had planned to hold the hearing via video-conferencing in order to avoid a repeat of the violence that erupted in Panchkula after the conviction.Ram Rahim also had to be whisked away by the Army under heavy security so that supporters could not overrun his convoy. He was first taken to the nearby Chandimandir military station, the headquarters of the Western Command, and later flown to the Sunaria jail in Rohtak in a private helicopter.At least 32 people have been killed and over 350 injured in the violence that swept through Haryana and parts of Punjab after the verdict was announced in the rape case. Over 100 vehicles were set on fire by the rampaging mobs, and several government and private buildings were also damaged and some were set on fire.