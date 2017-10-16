GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CBI Lacks Interest in Finding Missing JNU Student Najeeb Ahmed, Says HC

Delhi court was hearing the plea of Najeeb Ahmed's mother, Fatima Nafees, seeking directions from the court to trace her son who disappeared from Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) Mahi-Mandvi hostel on October 15 last year.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2017, 12:16 PM IST
File photo of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday said "there is complete lack of interest" on the CBI's part in probing the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed. The court had handed over the probe to the CBI five months ago.

A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Chander Shekhar observed that there was "no result either ways. No result even on paper".

The strong remarks by the bench came after contradictions appeared in what the CBI said in court and what it had indicated in its status report on the issue of analysis of the calls and messages of the suspect students in the case.

The court was hearing the plea of the missing student's mother, Fatima Nafees, seeking directions from the court to trace her son who disappeared from Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) Mahi-Mandvi hostel on October 15 last year.
