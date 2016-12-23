CBI Lodges Case Against Officials of Bank Controlled by BJP MP

Mumbai: The CBI on Friday registered a case against two officials of a bank controlled by BJP MP Pritam Munde and some others, following the recovery of Rs 10 crore in demonetised notes in the city last week.

The agency also carried out searches at 11 places at Beed, Aurangabad, Pune and Mumbai. Nobody has been arrested, though.

On December 15, police had recovered Rs 10.10 crore, including Rs 10 lakh in the new Rs 2,000 notes, from a car. It turned out that the cash was part of Rs 25 crore in demonetised notes that the officials of Vaidyanath Urban Cooperative Bank were transporting, a CBI official said.

Munde, daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, is director of Vaidyanath Urban Cooperative Bank which has its head office in Beed district.

The case was also registered against a doctor and some others in connection with the transportation of the cash.

It was registered under IPC sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The accused entered into a conspiracy and "fraudulently transported" around Rs 25 crore in demonetised currency from the bank's head office in Beed to its Ghatkopar branch here on November 19 for changing it into legal tender, CBI said.

Around Rs 15 crore was allegedly deposited with Maharashtra State Urban Co-operative Bank and Rs 10.10 crore (Rs 10 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination and Rs 10 crore in old Rs 500 notes) was being transported back to Beed in a car when it was intercepted by Mumbai police.

Three persons have been detained in the case by the police.

The probe revealed that the cash belonged to Vaidyanath Bank, and the detained persons were its employees, including a branch manager.