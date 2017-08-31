GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

CBI Names CPI(M)'s P Jayaranjan in Kerala RSS Worker Murder Case

The CBI, in its charge sheet, said that the murder was a well-conspired, planned and well-organised political murder. The CBI further added that it was Jayarajan’s personal and political enmity that led to the murder.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:August 31, 2017, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBI Names CPI(M)'s P Jayaranjan in Kerala RSS Worker Murder Case
Representative image.
Kannur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named CPI (M) Kannur district secretary P Jayaranjan as the principal conspirator in the murder of RSS worker Kathiroor Manoj.

The CBI, in its charge sheet, said that the murder was a well-conspired, planned and well-organised political murder. The CBI further added that it was Jayarajan’s personal and political enmity that led to the murder.

In 1999, it was Manoj who was an accused in an attempt to murder case against Jayaranjan. Back then, Jayaranjan had suffered serious injuries in the attack and lost motor functions in one of his hands. The CBI says that it was this and other political reasons that Jayaranjan entered into a conspiracy with the other accused, Vikraman, to murder Manoj.

Jayaranjan had surrendered before the court in February last year and was later released on bail for the murder he allegedly committed in September 2014.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Baba Ram Rahim Dirty Dera Revealed

Watch: Baba Ram Rahim Dirty Dera Revealed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.