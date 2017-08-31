CBI Names CPI(M)'s P Jayaranjan in Kerala RSS Worker Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named CPI (M) Kannur district secretary P Jayaranjan as the principal conspirator in the murder of RSS worker Kathiroor Manoj.The CBI, in its charge sheet, said that the murder was a well-conspired, planned and well-organised political murder. The CBI further added that it was Jayarajan’s personal and political enmity that led to the murder.In 1999, it was Manoj who was an accused in an attempt to murder case against Jayaranjan. Back then, Jayaranjan had suffered serious injuries in the attack and lost motor functions in one of his hands. The CBI says that it was this and other political reasons that Jayaranjan entered into a conspiracy with the other accused, Vikraman, to murder Manoj.Jayaranjan had surrendered before the court in February last year and was later released on bail for the murder he allegedly committed in September 2014.