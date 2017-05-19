CBI Probes How Two Doctors Were Part of Rio Olympics Contingent

New Delhi: Two doctors—Pawandeep Singh and Col RS Negi—whose presence in the Indian contingent to Rio Olympics came under criticism are now under the CBI’s scanner.

Sources said CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against the two doctors and have launched a probe as to how they managed to be part of the Rio contingent.

Col RS Negi and Pawandeep Singh are radiologists and not sports medicine doctors. Sources said Col Negi has never attended any national championship.

Pawandeep’s father is Tarlochan Singh, the powerful vice-president of Indian Olympic Association, while Negi is a relative and friend of IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

CBI sources said they will probe the allegations of nepotism and favouritism. The investigation would also look into how they got into the Olympic contingent and who in IOA cleared their appointment.