CBI Raids Chennai Residence of Former Union Minister Chidambaram, Son Karti

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday raided the house of former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

CBI sources said raids are being conducted in 14 places in Chennai and Delhi. This came after FIRs were registered against Karti Chidambaram, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.

The raids were in connection with Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX media.

CBI raid at former union minister P Chidambaram's residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/1oGxTjVDXF — ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy attacked P Chidambaram over the issue. "His name is involved in many cases.. there have been a lot of violation that has happened. Process has begun and I hope Chidambaram will be sent where he belongs", he said.

(More details awaited)