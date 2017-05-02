CBI Team in London to Expedite Vijay Mallya's Extradition

New Delhi: A team of CBI officers is in London to expedite the extradition process of Vijay Mallya. The team, led by CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana, would hold talks with the British prosecutors.

The 61-year-old liquor baron, wanted in India for defaulting on loans, was arrested on April 19, after he appeared at a central London police station.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London and was seen walking out with his legal team a few hours later after being granted bail.

The government has said that its agencies were making their best efforts to have Mallya face trial in India.

The next hearing of the case will be on May 17.

Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to various banks, had fled India on March 2, 2016.

In January, an Indian court ordered a consortium of lenders to start the process of recovering the loans.

The arrest comes weeks after Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had indicated that Mallya's extradition would feature in his talks during his visit to the UK.

India had given a formal extradition request for Mallya as per the Extradition Treaty between India and the UK through a note verbale on February 8.

