CBI to Probe Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia Over 'Talk to AK' Campaign

New Delhi: The CBI on registered a preliminary enquiry against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in connection with alleged irregularities in AAP government's social media campaign ‘Talk to AK’.

The preliminary enquiry has been registered based on a complaint filed by the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government.

The complaint alleged that a consultant of a well-known public relations company was hired by the Delhi government to promote "Talk to AK" (Talk to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) campaign and a proposal of Rs 1.5 crore was prepared for this purpose.

It alleged that despite objections from the Principal Secretary, the government went ahead with the proposal and the consultant spent the money thereby creating a liability for the government.

Official sources said the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to probe these allegations and is looking into the alleged role of Sisodia and others.

Reacting to it, an infuriated Sisodia tweeted, "Welcome Modiji. Take the challenge. I will wait for your CBI at my home and office tomorrow morning."

स्वागत है मोदी जी! आइए मैदान में। कल सुबह आपकी सीबीआई का अपने घर और दफ्तर में इंतज़ार करूँगा। देखते हैं कितना ज़ोर है आपके बाजुए कातिल में। https://t.co/EZmXUR9p9c — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 18, 2017

Kejriwal also took to twitter to criticise the Prime Minister.

"Wow Modiji! You take bribe and register cases against us. Steal and also be audacious about it," he tweeted. "This is why I call you a coward. When you are losing Goa and Punjab, you have started the CBI game," he wrote in another tweet.

वाह रे मोदी जी। रिश्वत खाओ ख़ुद और केस करो हम पे। चोरी और सीनाज़ोरी https://t.co/AONp0JhYAU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 18, 2017

"It seems Modiji has lost it. Prime Minister of the country has only this to do. He is after us," he said.